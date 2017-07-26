Heroin, firearms and cash recovered in Hartlepool police raid

Have your say

A large quantity of heroin, firearms and cash has been recovered after police raided a property in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police officers swooped on the address after receiving intelligence from the community and a search warrant was issued.

A male and female have been arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, money laundering and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Enquiries are ongoing, and Cleveland Police is asking that anyone who suspects any drug dealing within their community contact officers on the non-emergency 101 number.