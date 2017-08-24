High pass rates at Shotton Hall’s Academy

More than 70 per cent of students at The Academy in Shotton Hall are celebrating GCSE passes in English and maths.

Seventy-three per cent of students passed at the new grades 9-4 (broadly equivalent to A*-C grades), with 87% passing English, including 15 grade 9s – the top new grade achievable.

Top performers at the Academy were Emily Hughes and Harrison Metcalfe-Jones, who each achieved two grades 9s, 6A*s, one grade 8 and one grade A.

Other high achievers were Kate Cowan and Chloe Broom with almost all As, A*s and 9s across the board.

Executive Lesley Powell, said: “We are delighted with our GCSE results at Shotton Hall where our students have once again achieved grades to be proud of.

“This year is the first year of the new grading system for English and maths, and I am delighted that many of our students managed to achieve grade 9s, which represent the top 2-5% of grades awarded across England.

“Our staff consistently deliver incredibly high standards of teaching, meaning we offer the children of East Durham an education that rivals the very best in England.

“I think we have something that we can all be very proud of here at Shotton Hall.”