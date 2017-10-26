Historic England praises progress on protecting Church Street in Hartlepool

The conservation of Hartlepool’s Church Street is making good progress, according to Historic England.

The rating comes from Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register 2017 which provides an annual snapshot into the state of England’s most valued historic places.

The register brings attention to the sites across England that are at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

Church Street is one of eight conservation areas in Hartlepool alone and one of the prominent buildings is the Shades Hotel.

Since its closure, a lack of maintenance has triggered structural problems and deterioration of the tiles, but with support from Historic England, Hartlepool Borough Council has taken action to protect the building.

Coun Kevin Cranney, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “Dating from the mid-19th Century and with attractive art nouveau exterior tiling from the early 1900s, the Grade II listed former Shades Hotel is one of the key buildings in the Church Street Conservation Area.

“Supported by Historic England, the council has taken steps to ensure that work was carried out to help protect the building.

“This included making the roof watertight, adding additional structural support inside, removing plant growth from the exterior and installing a temporary covering over the front and side facades to protect the tiling.

“The council is continuing in positive talks with the building’s owners with the ultimate aim of seeing the building properly and fully restored and brought back into use.

“We were delighted earlier this month to start work on the conversion of the Grade II listed former Post Office building in Whitby Street into a new £3m business centre as part of our plans to transform the wider Church Street area into a centre for creative industries.

“Work is also now starting on our £3.4m regeneration of Church Square and Church Street itself, where the focus will be on enhancing the existing Conservation Area architecture, including removing the existing trees which obscure the Church Street buildings and replacing them with smaller ones and setting engraved stones into the pavement outside key properties explaining their history.

“The whole project will celebrate this historic quarter of Hartlepool, creating an attractive environment for people to enjoy and in which businesses – and buildings – can flourish.”