Historic Greatham Feast returns for 556th year this weekend

The historic Greatham Feast returns this weekend.

The annual event is coming to the village for the 556th year, with four days of fun for all the family to enjoy.

Fancy dress winners at last year's event.

The Feast begins on Thursday with five-a-side football, before games of dominoes, cribbage and darts take place in the Hope and Anchor, on High Street, from 7.30pm onwards.

Day two includes a church service, baby show, afternoon tea and a yard of ale competition, while Saturday will see visitors enjoy a parade and live music, before further church and sports activities on Sunday.

Emma Spence, who is part of the Feast’s committee, is hoping the event will prove to be as popular as ever.

She said: “This is a massive thing for the village, which is proved every year.

This is the 556th staging of the event and everyone loves it Emma Spence

“Everybody gets involved with it to withhold the tradition and have a weekend of fun.

“It’s something people look forward to every year.”

Day two of the event will start at St John the Baptist Church, where there will be a feast service at 10am.

A children’s matchbox competition will begin the fun on Saturday at 10am at the community centre.

Last year's parade.

Sunday will see the Feast conclude with a service at St John the Baptist Church at 9am, and sports activities on The Green from 1.30pm.