Hit-and-run probe after schoolgirls involved in collision with car in Hartlepool

A hit-and-run probe is underway after two schoolgirls were injured while riding their bicycles in Hartlepool.

The girls, aged 10 and 11, were involved in a collision with a car on Friday on Bruce Crescent, according to police.

One of the victims required hospital treatment after suffering a broken rib.

Officers are now trying to track down the driver of a black Audi A4.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “Police are appealing to trace a driver after they left the scene of a collision involving two young girls on Bruce Crescent in Hartlepool.

“The collision happened at around 5.15pm on Friday, June 30 and involved a black Audi A4 and two young girls aged 10 and 11, who were both riding pedal cycles when the incident took place.

“The driver of the vehicle made off from the scene and officers would appeal for them to contact police to assist with their inquiries.

“A 10-year-old girl suffered a broken rib and minor injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

“A 11-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and did not need hospital treatment.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the driver or the collision itself is asked to contact PC Andrew Barron from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting event number 115159.”