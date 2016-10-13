Hoards of zombies get ready to rise from the dead for Hartlepool charity walk

The walking dead are set to rise from the grave to stalk the streets of Hartlepool in a fundraising event.

Gruesome looking ghouls will be seen shuffling and shambling through the town centre for the Hartlepool Zombie Walk 2016.

Eve Hallcup with her sone Cory-Jay Lowery who are taking part in the charity Zombie Walk. Picture by FRANK REID

Organisers are calling for the undead of all ages to join them in the family-friendly event on Saturday, October 22.

Along the way they will be shaking collection buckets to raise money for a Hartlepool youngster who needs a specially adapted wheelchair.

Kate Barratt, one of the walk’s organisers, said: “The reactions we get are absolutely priceless. Obviously, people are quite shocked but when they see it is a charity event they like it and quite a few join in.

“You get the odd few who are a bit scared and keep away, but on the whole it makes people happy I think.”

(left to right) Matty Shea, Kate Barratt and Chris Griffiths who are taking part in the charity Zombie Walk. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool’s first zombie walk was held in 2012 by Ellis Stewart and raised hundreds of pounds for the Bradley Lowery fund.

Some of those who took part kept in touch on the Facebook page Nightmare in Hartlepool.

Subsequent years have supported the NSPCC and Denise Taylor Trust and raised several hundred pounds each.

After taking a break last year, event organisers hope this year will be a big success and lots of people will join in.

Chris Griffiths who is taking part in the charity Zombie Walk. Picture by FRANK REID

Kate, 34, who works at Oscars out of school care and holiday club, added: “It is a family-friendly event. We get all ages and anyone can join in.

“It is a really good laugh. When we do the walk everybody is giggling and laughing and it is really fun to do.

“We have had quite a lot of interest this year on our Facebook group.”

The walk starts at 1pm on the day from the National Museum of the Royal Navy on Marina Way.

Kate Barrett and Matty Shea who are taking part in the charity Zombie Walk. Picture by FRANK REID

From there the zombie hoard will cross over the road and shuffle slowly towards the town centre, finishing up at the King John’s Tavern at around 3pm.

All the money raised on the day will go to Taylor’s Wish which aims to raise £3,500 to buy Taylor a special wheelchair to make his wish of going on the beach for the first time in his life come true.

For more details see the Facebook page Nightmare in Hartlepool – The Hartlepool Zombie Walk.