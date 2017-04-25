Holding out for some wonderful superheroes

Charity walkers in Hartlepool are dusting off their superhero costumes for another fantastic fundraiser.

The Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group has organised its second Super Hero Stroll and this time it will have a new venue.

A great selection of super heroes at the inaugural stroll.

Ward Jackson Park will host the walkers who will tackle a 2km course around the venue on Sunday, June 11.

The stroll starts at 2pm and has been organised by the charity’s Core Fundraising Team.

They are hoping to build upon the success of last year’s event in which more than 30 people took part.

One of the fundraising team, Jamie Allison explained: “The group are asking the local community to come along and support this event to help them raise funds for a new multi-sensory room.

“We are aiming to raise enough money to be able to buy sensory equipment and fund the essential building work needed to transform their existing space.

“The multi-sensory room will replace the outdated sensory equipment in the charity’s Park Road Resource Centre.”

This year’s Super Hero Stroll costs £5 to enter and all entrants will receive a medal, certificate and refreshments at the end of the walk.

Anyone wanting to take part simply needs to meet at the Clock Tower at 2pm wearing their best super hero costume.

Last year's inaugural Super Hero Stroll.

Jamie added: “The walk is a 2km stroll around Ward Jackson Park and is designed for everybody to be able to take part, regardless of ability.”

Last year, the Core Fundraising Group held 12 events and nearly £10,000 was raised - almost £2,000 more than the year before.

Events included a curry night, a cocktail evening and a black tie charity dinner and the group are once again on the fundraising trail.

To find out more about the group, contact the Core Fundraising Team via email at fundraising@hsnsg.org.uk.

More details about future fundraising events can be found at the charity’s Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/hsnsghartlepool

To find out more about the support group, call (01429) 863766 or email info@hsnsg.org.uk.