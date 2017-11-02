Holiday lodge plan for Wingate woodland

A woodland could be transformed into a holiday village under plans to build 10 lodges.

Land off Durham Road, in Wingate, could become home to the accommodation for visitors, with each set in their own cleared area of the plot.

The planning application has been submitted by John Watson, who has owned the land for three decades.

If his scheme is approved, eight of the chalet-style buildings would be installed to the eastern side of the wood and two to the west, with each single storeys and 12.5 metres long by 6.5m wide.

Access would come from the A181, with landscaping part of the proposals and a suggestion the lodges could be customised.

All of the lodges would be offered as holiday accommodation only.

The plan states the land is a former coal spoil heap, where the trees have become overcrowded and in need of selective thinning, with the proposed development to help conserve and enhance the environment.

Mr Watson’s statement to planners says: “Market research has indicated that the North East is an attractive short break accommodation destination.

“Activity holidays in County Durham including mountain biking and hiking are also likely to be the pursuits of those seeking to rent the lodges.

“The proposal is a substantial investment and will support tourism and the growth of County Durham’s visitor economy.”

The plan, to be put before Durham County Council’s County Planning Committee at County Hall, Durham, on Tuesday at 1pm, is recommended for approval.