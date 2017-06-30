Hopes that foggy Friday may develop into sunnier Saturday and Sunday as gloom surrounds the North East

We'd be forgiven for shivering a little this morning as the North East woke up to a gloomy morning, with heavy fog engulfing the coast.

It's a far cry from the heatwave and scorching sun of a fortnight ago - but Met Office forecasters have given us hope of happier weather for the weekend.

Sadly it looks like we'll have to get through some more rain first, with this morning's fog and drizzle expected to give way to persistent rain later in the day. The maximum temperature expected today is 17°C, dropping to 10°C this evening.

Tomorrow, however, is expected to be significantly warmer, with temperatures of up to 22°C. After a cloudy start to the day, it will brighten up, with warm sunshine expected during the afternoon.

It will get cloudy again later in the day, with some showery rain possible during the evening.

The outlook for Sunday is for a mainly dry day with sunny spells. More sunny spells are expected on Monday, but with showers returning.