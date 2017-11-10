Hospice and hospital benefit from Hartlepool club regulars’ ride

A Hartlepool charity has been given a £1,000 boost thanks to hardy fundraisers.

The fundraisers, who are all members of the South Durham Social Club, in Westbourne Road, successfully cycled 155 miles from Dunbar in Scotland to Hartlepool over the course of a bank holiday weekend.

The saddle-sore lads rode home to a heroes’ welcome at the club, also known as the Steelworks, where family and friends threw a family fun day.

They well and truly smashed their original target of £4,000, prompting them to help more worthy Hartlepool causes, including Alice House Hospice, which was given £1,000.

One of the riders, Dwane Douglas, said: “The first day of the ride was gruesome because it was all uphill for 40-odd miles.

“The second day was all right, and on the third we flew because we were on our way home.

“We actually did nearly 170 miles, as we got lost a few times!

“We were all feeling it by the end, but were all excited to get home and glad we had done it and come through it OK.”

Dwane was joined on the epic challenge by Carl Monsen, Billy Lloyd, Lee Douglas and Gary Roberts.

Brian Minton provided back up by driving a support van.

Dwane added: “We didn’t realise we would make as much as we did, so we are going to donate £1,000 to the hospice and £1,100 to the cancer unit at Hartlepool hospital.”

Dwane thanked Robbie Pattison for laying on a barbecue at the fun day.

More money was raised on the night when singer Ashley Tweddle performed.