Hospital comedy ready to screen its funny episodes

Viewers are set to have their first appointment with a comedy filmed in Hartlepool’s hospital.

Hospital People was filmed inside the University Hospital of Hartlepool in areas not being used by the NHS.

Melanie White-Draper, Jennifer Draper, Charline Twidale and Chelsea Fielding pictured during Russell Brand's visit to Uppal Cutz.

Episode one of the six-part comedy series will go out on Friday, April 21, at 9.30pm on BBC One, once the adaption of Evelyn Waugh’s novel Decline and Fall finishes.

The mockumentary follows the lives of porters, hospital radio DJs, chaplains and managers in a hospital in the fictional Brimlington.

During its run it will feature comedian and author Russell Brand, Miranda star Sally Phillips, Peter Kay’s Car Share co-star and writer Sian Gibson, Alex MacQueen, who has appeared in The Inbetweeners, The Thick of It and Peep Show, and James Fleet, who will be familiar to fans of the Vicar of Dibley and the film Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Tom Binns plays several characters, hospital manager Susan Mitchell, chaplain Frather Kenny, DJ Ivan Brackenbury and porter and spirit medium Ian D Montfort.

Series regulars include Amit Shah, a West End theatre actor, as Sunny, Susan’s assistant, Benidorm and One Foot in the Grave’s Janine Duvitski as Mrs Leydon, the chapel assistant, and David Brent: Life On The Road’s Mandeep Dhillon as Shaz, Ivan’s trainee producer.

In the debut show, which follows on from a pilot last year, Susan has helped win the bid to host an annual hospital award ceremony with a celebrity host.

The show sparked a huge amount of interest while it was being made in the town, with Brand calling into Uppal Cutz in Warren Road to meet staff and customers while out on a walk in a gap during filming.

Alex Moody, who commissioned the show, said as filming got under way: “We could not be more excited about welcoming Tom Binns’ extraordinary collection of Hospital People to BBC One.”

The show is made by Roughcut TV, which has also been behind shows including comedies Cuckoo and People Just Do Nothing.

Ash Atalla, its managing director, said: “We’re really happy about our first BBC One series commission.

“Roughcut TV is all grown up and delighted to be making a show for Britain’s most prestigious channel.

“Hospital People is a testament to our talented team.”

The series will be available on iPlayer.