Hospital trust re-launches charity to boost patient experience

A hospital trust has relaunched it’s charitable fund aimed at improvements not paid for by the NHS.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust’s charity has been renamed ‘North Tees and Hartlepool Together’.

University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Bosses say the launch gave staff and visitors the chance to understand more about the charity, how they can get involved and fundraise, and what is purchased with the money raised.

Opening the event, Chairman Paul Garvin said: “The new name of North Tees and Hartlepool Together reflects the fact that our successes really are down to our partnerships – we appreciate and are so grateful for the generosity of our local community, patients, staff, relatives and friends of the trust who put their time, energy and heart into fundraising for us.

“We use our charitable fund donations to enhance aspects of patient care and staff development which are not funded by the NHS.

“Your donations are invested in equipment and anything else that will make our patients’ experience more comfortable.”

“Every day we hear from people who want to make a donation to our trust, who have been inspired by the care they, a relative or a friend have received from our staff. This generosity means we can deliver even more quality care to those who need it most.”

A book stall was held as part of the launch, which will become a monthly event for North Tees and Hartlepool Together’ at the hospitals. This year the trust is also running its first hospital Christmas fairs to raise funds for the charity at the University Hospital of North Tees on December 6 and at University Hospital of Hartlepool on December 15.

Mr Garvin has thanked everyone who has donated time and money to the charity.

You can read how to get involved with North Tees and Hartlepool Together at: https://www.nth.nhs.uk/about/fundraising/make-donation/