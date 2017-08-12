Host of celebrities heading for Hartlepool to take part in charity football match

A star-studded football match is coming to Hartlepool in aid of two great causes.

A game between Hartlepool-based cancer charity Miles for Men and a celebrity team from Once Upon a Smile will be played at Hartlepool United on Saturday, September 16.

Miles for Men celebrity football match. From left Michael Day, Miles for Men Founder and organiser Rob Collier

Among the celebrities expected to take to the pitch include Ralph Little (Royle Family), Jack Quickenden (X Factor star), Danny Miller (Emmerdale), Tom Turgoose (This is England) and Dean Smith (Waterloo Road).

A host of ex-pro footballers are also expected to form part of the squad including Frank Sinclair, Paul Dickov, Ray Francis and keeper Carlo Nash.

The match is being organised by Miles for Men, and proceeds will be split equally between the two charities.

Once Upon A Smile is a bereavement charity based in Manchester that provides emotional, practical and support to families in their time of need.

Miles for Men patron Rob Collier said: “We have got a decent group of players coming over and some fantastic names. It is probably one of the biggest games Hartlepool will have seen in a long time.

“We are very excited. As a charity Miles for Men is looking for different ways to put Hartlepool on the map. The charity has raised nearly a quarter of a million pounds to date and we are looking to increase that.

“Hartlepool United have been fantastic, particularly Mark Burrows and Pam Duxbury. They have been a real asset in making the game happen.”

Mark Burrows, the club’s operations director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be hosting this high-profile game for such a worthy cause.

Actor Ralph Little. Photo credit: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

“We’ve worked closely with Miles For Men over the years and we look forward to welcoming One Upon a Smile to The Vic for what we hope will be a massively successful day.

“We’re away at Leyton Orient on the day of the game so if you’re not following Pools at Brisbane Road, I would encourage all fans to come down to The Vic and support this event.”

Rob, a director of Advanced Retail Solutions, in Wesley Square, added they hope to fill Victoria Park’s 7,000 capacity.

But he urged people wanting tickets to register their interest soon as Once Upon a Smile have a large travelling support.

Jack Quickenden

The game kicks off at 3pm and tickets are £8 adults, £5 kids and £20 for a family of four.

To book yours call Advanced Retail Solutions on (01429) 812410.