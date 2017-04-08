Hot weather brings out anti-social bikers

Anti-social motor bikers have caused a spate of incidents - from dangerous overtaking to wheelies - in the Tees Valley.

And Cleveland Police have put it down to the warmer weather after receiving reports of bikers doing wheelies, speeding, overtaking dangerously and antisocial riding.

Problems with off-road bikers have also been highlighted.

Inspector Harry Simpson, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Due to the warmer weather, we have seen an increase in incidents involving motorbikes as well as off road bikes on public roads and associated anti-social riding.

“We would ask people to check the condition of their bikes if they have been kept inside throughout the winter, such as checking the brakes and tyres, and we would reiterate the importance of wearing the correct protective clothing and easing back into riding again.

“With regard to off-road motorcyclists, public roads are not your playground and we will respond to reports of antisocial riding. Your vehicle could be seized and you could be prosecuted.

“Off road tyres are not designed for use on a road and offer reduced grip and braking distance. We would ask that members of the public contact us to help identify those people who ride off-road bikes in their estates, endangering themselves and other residents.

“We just want people to enjoy their motorbikes and do so safely.”

Officers will be proactively stopping motorcyclists to offer safety advice.

Anyone with information or concerns relating to motorbikes or off-road motorbikes can contact Cleveland Police on 101.