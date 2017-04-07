Hotshot Hartlepool pensioner scores his sixth hole in one at town golf club

A former Pools player proved he knows all the strokes when he scored his sixth hole in one at a town golf club.

Barry ‘Badger’ Parkes has hit a sixth hole in one at Seaton Carew Golf Club.

For Barry, a former Hartlepool United footballer, it was the 77-year-old’s third hole in one on the 15th and came 40 years after he shot his first hole-in-one.

He said: “My first was a five-iron on the third in 1977. Since then I have had three on the 15th, another on the third and one on the 12th, the Mashie. Not bad eh?

“This time it was my driver, there was a bit of a breeze. Years ago I would have taken a six-iron, but old age creeps in, so I took a driver and it finished straight in the hole. It pitched before the green and ran right in.

“I bought a bottle of whisky for the lads, had a good drink to celebrate! All the lads came and gave me a big cuddle, it was great, and I loved it.”

Barry’s latest arrived when members took part in the annual England versus Ireland match - and he thinks he has another in him.

Barry struck a brilliant driver on the Cosy Corner, the 187-yard par three off the yellows, that rolled straight in.

He said: “This hole-in-one won’t be my last, there’s plenty of life in me yet!

“I joined Seaton in 1976. My first hole in one was just after I joined. I have enjoyed life, I am fortunate that I have so many great friends and at my age my life is still good.”

Barry was born and bred in Seaton Carew, and played for Hartlepool United between 1960 and 63.

He said: “I was a bit of a footballer, I wasn’t really any good! I played for Pools a couple of years full-time. I was at Ashington, Queen of the South and was on Reading’s books for a year.

“I have enjoyed life and I love my golf now, playing on a great course and at a great club like Seaton.”

Seaton Carew’s testing links was designed by Dr Alister MacKenzie, the man who created the Augusta National where the US Masters will be played this week.