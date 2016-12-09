House of Commons invite for Hartlepool charity founder

A Hartlepool mum will today speak in the House of Commons on mental health issues related to motherhood.

Stephanie Addison, who founded Raindrops to Rainbows after suffering from post natal depression, has been invited to address the #HopeDec09 conference on the importance of addressing mental health conditions during pregnancy and beyond.

Stephanie Addison of Raindrops to Rainbows with Stephen Manderson also known as Professor Green.

She said: “The event has many speakers arranged in order to highlight the importance of perinatal mental health and ways in which services can be improved.

“As the only representative from the North East it is an honour and a huge privilege to be attending this event.”

Stephanie was invited by the organisers to speak at the high profile event after attending the Mind Awards at the Troxy in London last month where she discussed mental health with professionals and celebrities.

Famous faces who were there included host former cricketer Freddie Flintoff, TV presenter Fiona Philips, The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, North East Mental Health Advocate Denise Welch and Stephen Manderson better known as rapper Professor Green.

He has raised the profile of mental health among young people after speaking about the anguish of losing his dad to suicide and made a special programme for BBC3.

Today’s conference has been organised by Dr Raja Gangopadhyay a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The event is sponsored by Richard Harrington MP and Barry Gardiner MP.

It also comes just weeks after Stephanie organised The Heather Terry Memorial Music Awards in memory of Stockton woman Heather Terry, who tragically lost her life last year after battling postnatal depression.

Held at the Music Lounge in Stockton, a venue which Heather owned alongside her husband Oliver, the night saw the presentation of a number of awards and live music.

It raised money for Raindrops to Rainbows to help continue their work in promoting Perinatal Mental Illnesses and encouraging mums to speak out and seek help rather than suffer in silence.

Raindrops to Rainbows provides peer support groups across the North East which mums can access for free.

Stephanie added: “This is an exciting time for Raindrops to Rainbows, and I am very much looking forward to continuing raising awareness of perinatal mental health and providing more much needed support across the region for mothers.”

Her excellent work won her a nomination in the Mail’s Best of Hartlepool awards earlier this year.