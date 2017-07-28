Housing association picks up prestigious Investors in People Platinum award

A Teesside company is celebrating being the first housing association in the country to receive an Investors in People Platinum award.

North Star is also one of the elite 0.5% of companies in the UK to be accredited with the highest award for people management and leadership.

Platinum is the highest level that Investors in People (IIP) award an organisation and the assessment report described North Star as demonstrating “exemplary practice in many areas” and a “values-driven organisation” with “strong leadership that constantly reflects on the future”.

The report revealed that 96% of staff feel that they have the ability to develop and grow, with a responsibility to try new things and seek ways to improve what North Star does for the tenants in the community, and a staggering 99% felt that the organisation has a future plan to ensure continued success.

Angela Lockwood, chief executive of the Stockton-based company, which has properties in Hartlepool, said: “We are thrilled to receive the Platinum award; it’s a great testament to the cultural change process we have undertaken at North Star.

“We adopted a shared leadership model where we have strong relationships and high levels of trust. This award validates all of our hard work.”

The report said North Star is a “values-driven organisation and involvement was found to be a central theme of the organisational culture”.

The company’s community focus was also a feature of the report.

Carol Pearson, chair of North Star’s tenant scrutiny panel added: “North Star don’t just do things for us, they do things with us which is what makes them so unique.”