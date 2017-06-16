Housing group wants to build more homes in Hart village

Plans have been submitted for a 27-home development in Hart village.

An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the new scheme on land adjacent to Glebe Farm.

Hart Village residents Malcolm Sanders and Billy Mason over looking one of the development sites.

It is made by the Home Group of Newcastle who say they are one of the biggest housing associations in the UK with a turnover of over £350m, and are one of the UK’s largest providers of new housing.

Supporting documents prepared by P+HS Architects state: “Hart Village is considered to be a sustainable settlement which is capable of accommodating additional growth in the emerging Hartlepool Plan.”

It adds: “The proposed development is located within the development limits of Hart Village and the existing road infrastructure is suitable to serve the new units.

“The development will support the community by providing the supply of housing to meet the needs of present and future generations.

“The scheme will create a high quality built environment, with accessible local services that reflect the community’s needs and support its health, social and cultural well-being.”

The supporting documentation adds that the development will contribute to the local economy through construction jobs and council tax once the homes are occupied.

The proposed development comprises of 27 three and four bedroom homes with gardens, and 0.37 hectares of open space.

Earlier feedback suggested the developer consider smaller one and two bed properties including a mix of bungalows and flats.

But the plan states the applicant carried out a demand exercise during the early design stage which identified that family accommodation was more suitable.

The plans state that part of the works will involve diverting the overhead power cables underground.

In April, the Mail featured village residents Billy Mason and Malcolm Sandles’ concerns about planned new housing developments in Hart.

They predict they will cause deadlock on the roads which they say already struggle to cope at certain times of the day.

Earlier this year, Hartlepool council invited tenders for another area of land in Hart with space for up to 30 houses.

To comment on the 27-home plan, visit the council’s planning website and search for the reference number H/2017/0301.