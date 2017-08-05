How a Hartlepool physio is rubbing shoulders with likes of Usain Bolt at World Athletics Championships

Have your say

A physio from Hartlepool is rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s best athletes this week.

Martin Davies, 37, has been invited to work at the World Athletics Championships, in London.

Martin Davies with Team GB women's volleyball team at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

All eyes are on London Stadium – formerly known at the Olympic Stadium – as sprint legend Usain Bolt brings down the curtain on an incredible career at the championships.

Right at the heart of the action is Martin, from Bishop Cuthbert, who also did physio work at the Olympic Games in London in 2012, and was lead physio at the Commonwealth Games two years later, and European Games in 2015.

He said: “We’re working with athletes from all countries, and as part of a team providing physio for the athletes.

“That includes athletes from all sports, so a day working at the championships is very varied.

“You never know who you’re going to be working with next.

“Working with the world’s best athletes is fantastic.”

Martin, who lives with wife Abby, 37, and their children Isobelle, eight, and Joseph, four, has his own physiotherapy clinic, called Active PhysioCare, on Victoria Road, Hartlepool.

He also has four other clinics across Teesside with business partner Drew Coverdale.

Martin Davies with Team GB mens' hockey members at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

At the World Championships – which started last night – he is part of a team providing physiotherapy for athletes between 7am and 11pm, with the event to finish next Sunday.

Martin added: “To be asked to come back to another world competition to treat such athletes was such an honour.

“There is a lot of pressure to get athletes fully fit for their event.

“They have trained for years for this competition and it can all come down to one throw, one jump or even 10 seconds.

Martin Davies with Gary Lineker at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

“My clinical skills and experience with elite athletes allows me to help these athletes.”

The World Championships are Usain Bolt’s last competition, with the Jamaican to retire after the event.

Another Olympics legend, Great Britain’s Mo Farah, also plans to retire from track competitions after this athletics season, before focusing his efforts on the marathon.