How ‘Bus Pass Bob’ raised almost £5,000 for charity with epic journey

A pensioner rung the bell for charity as part of an epic bus journey across the length of the country.

Bob Waite, 66, from Blackhall, used just his senior citizen’s bus pass to travel the perimeter of England.

Bob shows Professor Manas the route planning and photographic record of his round-England bus tour.

The retired chimney sweep travelled every day for three weeks and three days, using 127 buses.

His efforts were all worthwhile as he raised £4,700 for the Freeman Hospital’s Institute of Transplantation Fund after being backed by friends, family and even strangers who came across him on the route.

On the inspiration behind he challenge, Bob said: “I saw a gentleman on the news last year. He had successfully received a kidney transplant and was cycling the coast to coast route to say thank you and to raise money for the Institute of Transplantation at the Freeman Hospital, where he had received his transplant.

“I thought ‘if he can do that, I must be able to do something too’.

“I thought, ‘well I can’t ride a bike anymore and I’m not very good at walking but I can sit on a bus all day, every day, for a month’.”

Bob left his home on February 27 on an Arriva number 23 bus, and then spent 23 nights away from his friends and family.

He had previously taken part in two other sponsored journeys using his bus pass.

‘Bus Pass Bob’ presented a cheque for £4,700 from his latest challenge to Professor Derek Manas, consultant surgeon and director of the Freeman’s Institute of Transplantation.

Professor Manas said: “We are extremely grateful to Bob and his family and friends and humbled by such a fantastic fundraising effort on behalf of our Institute of Transplantation Fund.

“The money Bob has donated to us will go towards making the lives of our patients here a little bit better by providing additional comforts and amenities like more comfortable chairs and complementary therapies – a huge thank you to Bus Pass Bob!”