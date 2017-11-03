How Hartlepool United FC is paying tribute to town’s volunteers

Hartlepool United are looking forward to honouring the town’s volunteers as the club give their backing to our annual Best of Hartlepool Awards.

The club says it wants to recognise those individuals who give up their time to make the town a better place.

Hartlepool United FC’s chairman Pam Duxbury said the club has come on board as a sponsor for the Volunteer of the Year award category as a tribute to its own volunteers, who keep the club functioning off the pitch.

Ms Duxbury said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of the community, charitable and public interest organisations.

“They are often the unsung heroes that keep the wheels turning.

“At Hartlepool United FC we have a number of volunteers that help to keep the club functioning off the pitch and we were keen to sponsor this award as a tribute to our own volunteers, but to recognise the work that all volunteers do in Hartlepool to make the town a better place.”

This year’s awards have also been sponsored by Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees NHS Clinical Commissioning Group; Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Hart Biologicals, along with Stagecoach North East and Specsavers.

Cleveland College of Art and Design, Joel D. Kerr Funerals, and Utility Alliance have also come on board as sponsors.

There are a range of categories that outstanding individuals across Hartlepool have been nominated for, but this year was the first time we have introduced a dedicated performance evening for the Young Performer of the Year Award.

This is a dedicated award for talented performers under the age of 21, who excel in their chosen field and the performance evening - held on Monday, October 30, at Hartlepool Sixth Form College - saw a host of performers put on a fantastic showcase.

The top finalists from the evening will be announced in the Mail soon before they go on to compete at the grand finale of the overall awards.

Now the judges are faced with the hard task of drawing up a shortlist for all the categories ahead of the comes the grand final, which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Tuesday, November 21.