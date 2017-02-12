How long will this weekend's wintry weather last?

Wintry weather has lashed the North East this weekend, with rain, sleet, snow and icy winds making it really feel like February.

But can we expect any respite in the next few days? Here's the forecast.

Today's maximum temperature is 5C, but strong east or northeasterly winds are making it feel much colder - down to -3C in some places.

Tonight will remain cold and windy, with gusts of up to 40mph, but the rain and snow will gradually ease and become more confined to the Pennines.

It should become mainly dry by dawn, and Monday again be cold, cloudy and windy, but mostly dry.

It will feel especially raw over the hills and along the coast, with significant wind chill in the easterly wind.

Tuesday is expected to be dry and breezy, with perhaps less cloud and more sunshine.

It will become milder and less windy by Wednesday, with showery rain.

Thursday is forecast to be rather cloudy with a few showers, perhaps brighter later.