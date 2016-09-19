How shoppers can help Hartlepool good causes get a share of £12.5million carrier bag charge fund

Shoppers are being asked to help community groups and good causes in Hartlepool to bag a share of a £12.5million carrier bag charge fund.

The supermarket has teamed up with Groundwork on its Bags of Help initiative, which will give grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – to worthy environmental and greenspace projects across the country.

This month Hartlepool shoppers are being invited to head along to their Tesco store to vote for which projects they believe should take away the top grant.

Friends of Hartlepool’s Wild Green Spaces and Friends of Ward Jackson Park are the two groups in ther town to benefit from the Tesco grant.

Voting is open to customers in store from September 26 to October 9.

Shoppers will be able to cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

The bag charge has already raised millions for good causes across England and Wales.

Lindsey Crompton, head of community at Tesco, said of the innovative charity scheme: “The first round of the Bags of Help initiative was a fantastic success.

“In total 1,170 community groups were awarded £8,000, £10,000 or £12,000 - that’s a massive £11.7 million being invested into local projects.

“We are already seeing some great results from groups transforming their own environmental and greenspace areas.

“We are absolutely delighted to be opening voting for round two and we hope that even more customers will choose to support groups that mean a lot to them and to their communities this time around.

“There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life with Bags of Help grants.”

Groundwork’s national chief executive, Graham Duxbury, agreed.

She said: “Bags of Help is giving our communities both the funding and the support to create better, healthier and greener places for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ve been thrilled to see the diversity of projects that have applied for funding, ranging from outdoor classrooms, sports facilities, community gardens, play areas and everything in between.

“They’re all fantastic projects that make a real different in our neighbourhoods.

“We’re looking forward to learning the results of the customer vote in early October and then supporting each group to bring their project to life.”