How to send your birthday wishes to brave Bradley Lowery

Bradley Lowery's family have appealed for the public to send their birthday wishes to the brave youngster online - after running out of space to store cards.

In the lead-up to Christmas, the family of the neuroblastoma-battling five-year-old asked for as many cards as possible to help make the occasion as thrilling as possible for Bradley.

After an incredible response from the public, over 315,000 cards were delivered to the Blackhall youngster.

Bradley turns six on May 17, and the family has set up a Just Giving page for people to leave their messages online.

The campaign manager for Bradley's family, Lynn Murphy, posted on the Bradley Lowery's fight against neuroblastoma Facebook page: "We have received a lot of emails asking if people can send Bradley a card for his birthday in May.

"Due to the high volume of Christmas cards (315,000) lol, we really don't have anywhere to store any more cards.

"I have set up a separate Just Giving page.

"People can write their birthday messages on there for Brad, as he does like to have them read out to him, and if you wish to donate the price of a card, you can do so there (this is optional).

"The money will go directly to Brad to create memories.

"And any money left over, as normal will also go towards setting up Bradley's charity so we can help many more children. xxx"

People can leave their messages on the Just Giving page by clicking here, or on a new Facebook page which has been set up by clicking here.