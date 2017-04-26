How you can show your support with lasting tribute to battling Bradley Lowery

A tattooist inspired by the strength of Bradley Lowery has designed some artwork in his honour.

Alan Spence will be spending a day putting the tattoo on customers and all the cash raised will go towards the sick youngster’s fund.

Alan Spence's tattoo in support of Bradley Lowery.

He is already booked up for the first day of inking, which will be on Saturday, and is considering putting on a second day.

Bradley, who is terminally ill with neuroblastoma, has captured the hearts of the nation with his bravery as he battles the illness.

Alan, who runs Spenty’s 1 on 1 Tattoos in Westlea Grove, Seaham, said he wanted to do something to raise money for the Blackhall youngster and to raise awareness of so many children facing cancer.

He said: “My neice works with Bradley’s mam, so it is something close to her heart. I am a dad and grandad and would hate to be going through what this family and others like them are going through.

“I came up with the design to combine the strength Bradley has shown with the ribbon for cancer.

“I showed it to Bradley’s mam to ask if it was alright to do and she said she also wants it tattooing at some point.

“It will be Bradley’s sixth birthday next month, so I wanted to do something nice for that.”

Alan, who has been a tattoo artist for 15 years, said he will be personalising the tattoo for people, for example they can have the initials of their own loved ones who have died or are battling cancer, and the ribbon can be in any of the colours to represent the different forms of cancer.

Alan Spence at work in his tattoo studio.

He said this way people can have their own tribute to a loved one and support Bradley at the same time.

Alan has asked for customers to make a donation of at least £10 for their tattoo and he is hoping to get at least 20 of the two inch tattoos done at he weekend.

He said: “I’ve kept the initial cost low because some people don’t have much money, but they still want to support the cause.”

Bradley’s family have appealed for the public to send their birthday wishes to the brave youngster online - after running out of space to store cards.

At Christmas, the youngster received an incredible 315,000 cards, but for his birthday on May 17, his family has asked for online wishes because they have nowhere to store the cards.

A new Facebook page, www.facebook.com/bradleysbirthday, has been set up so people can leave their birthday messages there for Bradley to read.