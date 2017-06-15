Huge welcome home as Jeff Stelling reaches Hartlepool

Hartlepool’s Jeff Stelling got a fantastic reception when he arrived in the town.

The Sky Sports presenter left Darlington and headed to Hartlepool, via Middlesbrough, as part of his March for Men challenge.

Hartlepool United manager Craig Harrison with Jeff Stelling at Victoria Park.

Jeff, who has been joined by a team, of hardy walkers on each leg of the journey, is walking 15 marathons in 15 days to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

The 62-year-old is hoping to raise £500,000 through the challenge.

On the penultimate day of the challenge, Jeff was joined by Hartlepool United manager, Craig Harrison, and World Darts Champion, Glen Durrant.

Jeff was joined on the day by people affected by prostate cancer from across the area as well as Prostate Cancer UK’s Director of Research Dr Iain Frame and Kevin Webber, a man with incurable prostate cancer who has also been completing the epic 15-day trek.

The reception we got at the ground was amazing Jeff Stelling

The walkers, who also included Jeff’s 17-year-old son, Matt, made a slight detour past Jeff’s childhood home, before being greeted by a welcoming crowd at Hartlepool United where Jeff was given the honour of restoring the ground to its former Victoria Park name.

The TV personality said: “The reception we got at the ground was amazing, the biggest crowd we have had.

“In fact all the way through Hartlepool people were cheering and putting money in the buckets and coming out to see us, which was brilliant.

“The carrot to get me to the end of the day was the fact that I’d be finishing in Hartlepool.”

Fans of both Jeff and the club, and family members of the walkers, lined the street outside Victoria Park to welcome the walkers.

Among them was Max Wrigley, 18, a huge Hartlepool fan, who said: “I just wanted to come along and see him. It is great what he is doing.”

Fresh from raising £420,000 after walking 10 marathons in 10 days from his beloved Hartlepool United to Wembley last year, Jeff, decided to raise his game this year.

ger challenge for the leading men’s health charity.

Jeff’s walk started from St James Park, home of Exeter City, and will end at St James’ Park, home of Newcastle United.

The mega event is part of Prostate Cancer UK’s wider walking programme, March for Men, raising cash and awareness of the disease.

To support Jeff, and find out more about his challenge, visit prostatecanceruk.org/jeffsmarch.