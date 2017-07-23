Hundreds add a splash of colour to Hartlepool to raise cash for hospice

Hundreds of people painted their colours to the mast to raise cash for charity.

Scores of people, young and old alike, took part in the third annual colour run in Hartlepool to raise money for Alice House Hospice.

Action from the Hartlepool and District Hospice colour run event at Seaton Carew. Pic by Tom Collins.

Fun runners of all ages were sprayed with a rainbow of colours as they made their way along the course.

The colour run has become one of the hospice’s most popular events ever and everyone was thrilled when it returned for the third time.

Community fundraiser at the hospice, Janice Forbes, said the event seems to be getting bigger and better each year.

She said: “It went really well, there must have been about 300 people there. The weather wasn’t too bad for us, there was a little bit of rain, but that didn’t matter.

It was a great way to start the summer holidays Janice Forbes

“Everyone had a really good time. It was a great way to start the summer holidays. There were lots of children taking part and we even had children on the stage dancing before the start of the race.”

The Colour Run is a timed fun run of just under 5k in which participants are blasted with multi-coloured paint at four different paint stations.

Starting from the Old Coach Park in Seaton Carew at 11am, the runners followed the promenade along the sea front towards Newburn Bridge and back.

A spokesman for the hospice said: “This exciting and fun event open to runners of all ages and abilities and makes for a great day out.”

Janice Forbes of the Hartlepool and District Hospice joins in the fun during the fundraiser at Seaton Carew. Pic by Tom Collins.

The event, which cost £13 per adult and £10 for children to enter, raises vital funds for the hospice, which cares for patients from across Hartlepool and East Durham, and Janice hopes that they will have raised around £12,000 through the Colour Run this year.

She said the hospice would like to thank the sponsors of the event, which each took a colour station.

Specsavers sponsored the green paint, Red Head Assured and Fire 97 sponsored the red paint, the blue station was sponsored by Bristol Street Motors and the yellow by 23 Taxies.

Each participant was given a white T-shirt and a packet of paint to throw around on the day.

Action from the Hartlepool and District Hospice colour run event at Seaton Carew. Pic by Tom Collins.

The hospice needs to raise a staggering £5,500 each day to provide the invaluable services. To support it or make a donation visit ww.alicehousehospice.co.uk.

Action from the Hartlepool and District Hospice colour run event at Seaton Carew. Pic by Tom Collins.

Action from the Hartlepool and District Hospice colour run event at Seaton Carew. Pic by Tom Collins.

Action from the Hartlepool and District Hospice colour run event at Seaton Carew. Pic by Tom Collins.

Action from the Hartlepool and District Hospice colour run event at Seaton Carew. Pic by Tom Collins.

Action from the Hartlepool and District Hospice colour run event at Seaton Carew. Pic by Tom Collins.

Action from the Hartlepool and District Hospice colour run event at Seaton Carew. Pic by Tom Collins.