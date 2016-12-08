Hundreds expected to pay respects to charity worker

The funeral of a dad-of-two killed during a volunteer run to collect blood for a hospital in need will be held next week.

Martin Dixon, a volunteer and committee member for blood bike charity Bloodrun Emergency Voluntary Service (EVS), died when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on Easington Road in Hartlepool on November 28. It happened adjacent to Sheraton Court Care Home.

Since news of Martin’s death, I have received dozens of calls from blood run groups from across the country who are wanting to come and pay their respects. Richie Wolstenholme

The 56-year-old was collecting blood from the University of Hartlepool to take to the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton when tragedy struck.

Mr Dixon, from the Billingham area, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A service will take place at St Bede’s Chapel within Teesside Crematorium in Acklam Road, Middlesbrough, on Wednesday at 1pm.

It is anticipated volunteers with the blood bike charity from across the country will be in attendance.

Chairman of the charity, which Mr Dixon had been a volunteer for, for about five years, Richie Wolstenholme said: “Since news of Martin’s death, I have received dozens of calls from blood run groups from across the country who are wanting to come and pay their respects.

“Martin was a volunteer, one of a small number within this area, but one of a number of groups throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“As volunteers they are out every day and night transferring blood between hospital.

“What they do, has a huge impact on people’s lives. Every single day we are out on the road and these volunteers don’t get paid.

“In our group we have 20 people who service the two main hospitals and the smaller hospitals from Peterlee down to Thirsk and including the North Tees in Stockton and James Cook in Middlesbrough.

“But this is what we do.”

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to a crowdfunding page set up by Tracey Wing in memory of Mr Dixon by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tracy-wing