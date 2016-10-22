Hundreds of folk fans enjoy sell-out Hartlepool Folk Festival

Hundreds of folk fans turned out in force to enjoy the second Hartlepool Folk Festival in the town.

Held for the first time at the Maritime Experience in Hartlepool, visitors from all over the country flocked to the historic quay to see a whole host of impressive folk-themed entertainment.

Morris dancers put on an impressive display at the Hartlepool Folk Festival.

From Morris dancing and weaponry displays to celebrated folk singers, there is something for everyone at the three-day event which runs until Sunday.

The sell-out festival expects to see around 600 people turn out over the course of the weekend to see some of the best-loved names in folk brought together. Acts include Andy Irvine, BBC Folk Awards Folk Singer of the Year 2015 Nancy Kerr and Hartlepool’s own Young’uns.

Festival organiser Joan Crump, 49, said: “The festival is all about giving people from other places a really positive impression of Hartlepool.

“People have been really impressed with the festival this year and many visitors have come from all over the country to be here- from places as far as Somerset and Ireland. It has gone incredibly well so far and the numbers have been fantastic. “We have sold out-with over 600 people expected to come along throughout the course of the weekend- so I couldn’t be happier.

“This is the second year of the festival, but it is the first year we have been at this venue, as last year we were at the Headland.

“It has been a great venue and everyone has been so impressed with it because of the ships and the historic quay.”

Folk music fans were treated to concerts including the world’s first-ever ska ceilidh on the mainstage at the Town Hall Theatre in Raby Road, while guests were also able to get involved in craft activities, maritime re-enactors and family workshops.

Jenny and Richard Spencer, 66 and 61 respectively, travelled from the Scottish boarders for the festival. “It has been a brilliant day,” Mrs Spencer said. “The singing has been a highlight for me, but the whole thing has been amazing.”