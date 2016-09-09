Hundreds of free festival tickets given to deserving Hartlepool families

Hundreds of Hartlepool families have been given the gift of music with tickets to the second We Are Family Festival this weekend.

Festival organisers, The Jar Family, have once again distributed hundreds of free tickets to deserving families across the town ahead of the event tomorrow.

Now in it’s second year, the event at Jacksons Landing at Hartlepool Marina, will see The Jar Family take to the stage alongside a host of North East talent, incudling bands like Little Comets, Hyde & Beast and Kingsley Chapman & The Murder.

The free tickets were handed out to head teachers and youth workers, as well as families in the town who have been through a difficult year, through the likes of illness, finances, or bereavement.

The band’s Richie Docherty and Lee Dali, who each play guitar as well as providing vocals and percussion, were delighted to be able to give out the tickets for a second time.

Lee said: “Most of us have families of our own and know things can get tough sometimes, so this is a nice way of putting a few smiles back on some faces. “It was great to these families out last year enjoying themselves, so we wanted to do the same again this year. “We can’t wait to see everyone out having a great time.”

Little Comets. l-r Matt Hall, Rob Coles and Mickey Coles.

During the festival, organisers will invite music fans to contribute to a ‘message wall’ they will create inside Jacksons Landing, where people can write what they would like to see the venue turn in to post-demolition.

The council envisages the site could be used for a hotel, restaurant and shops, as part of its aim to strengthen links between the Marina and Navigation Point and the Church Street Heritage Quarter.

Festival organisers added: “This will be the last time the venue is used by the community before its planned demolition, so its a great chance for the communities views to be aired. “There’s something quite poignant about such a great community event being held in a building that’s on death row.”

Tickets for the festival cost £10. To book, go to: www.wearefamilyfestival.com