Workmen are busy dealing with a power cut in Hartlepool which has hit more than 600 properties.

The power cut, which has been caused by a problem on the electricity network which supplies the area, was reported at 3.37pm today.

Northern Powergrid says it has already restored power to some customers and are hoping to get the remaining houses back on line shortly.

It is believed the area from Hart Lane up to the Jesmond Road is affected.