Hundreds of properties hit by power cut across town

Work is under way to restore electricity to homes and businesses after a power cut in Hartlepool.

Northern Powergird says it is aware of an unplanned cut to the service in the TS24 and TS26 postcode areas.

Eighty premises are affected in one area of TS24, with the supply expected to be reconnected by 8pm, and another 140 properties in another section nearby, with the power expected to be back oN by 10pm.

Another 90 addresses have lost power in a third section of the postcode and TS26 area, which should also be reconnected by 10pm.

Northern Powergrid has said each has been caused by an unexpected problem with electricity cables.