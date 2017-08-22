Hundreds queue up to back A19 safety calls

Our petition calling on the Government to take action and make the A19 safer is gathering pace.

Almost 900 people have now put their name to our appeal, which is urging the Department for Transport to carry out a review of the A19 between Wolviston and Boldon.

Safe A19 was launched after Easington MP Grahame Morris pressed for answers in the House of Commons about what can be done to make it safer.

He has sought to find out what steps are being taken to up patrols and enforce speed limits at blackspots.

Mr Morris has been told it is an operational matter for the police to enforce rules - an issue he says is increasingly difficult when the numbers of officers has been cut.

Meanwhile, the department has said it is working on upgrades at the Testo’s and Downhill Lane junctions and has delivered improvements at 10 locations.

Hartlepool Borough Council is in discussions to finalise plans to install a bridge at Elwick, which will remove the dangerous junction.

It is among the authorities to back Safe A19, with Councillor Kevin Cranney, its deputy leader and its transport lead on the Tees Valley Combined Authority, adding it “wholeheartedly supports” moves to make it safer.

The council also says it is working with Highways England, which is responsible for the road, to push for improvements.

Hartlepool’s MP Mike Hill has also backed the “excellent campaign” and raised the issues about the “high number of fatalities” on the road.

He added as it is the main artery for Hartlepool and Teesside, it is unacceptable action has not already been taken.

Accident stats are still to be confirmed for 2016, but between Wolviston and Boldon, an estimated 36 crashes occurred and involved a total of 88 vehicles, leaving 71 people hurt.

Among those to add their voice to our call is Daniel Corrigan, from Hartlepool, who said: “The cross over junctions at Elwick Village and Dalton Piercy are a death trap.

“How many people have lost their lives on this stretch of the A19 over the years?

Paul Collin, who is also from the town, added: “The A19, along with the rail routes down the east coast, are a joke.”

The petition can be signed via https://goo.gl/ubdhzF.

Mr Morris is also encouraging people to tweet the department - @transportgovuk - and use the hashtags #A19 #RoadSafety #InvestInTheNorth and #SafeA19.