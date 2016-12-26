Hundreds take part in Seaton Carew Boxing Day Dip fundraiser

Hundreds of hardy souls braved the freezing North Sea for this year’s Boxing Day Dip event in Seaton Carew.

Community groups, sports teams and families donned their best costume outfits for the annual extravaganza, which is now in its 45th year, organised by Hartlepool’s Round Table organisation.

Seaton Carew Boxing Day Dip.

After last year’s heavy rain, the weather stayed dry for 2016’s dip.

Thousands of pounds have been raised for worthy charities.

Among those doing the dip was Jane Lawson, who used to live in the Hartlepool area, but lives near York, on her 53rd birthday.

“I said last year that I wanted to do it for my birthday and here I am,” said Jane, who was dressed as a Christmas cracker.

“It’s the first time I’ve done it so I’m a bit apprehensive, but there’s a lot of others doing the dip so it can’t be that bad.”

Lynette Stokes, 30, was doing the dip to raise funds for Alice House Hospice in memory of her friend Melanie Brackstone, who died earlier this year.

“It’s another cold one, but so many people have turned out and at least it’s sunny.

“We want to give something back to the hospice for the work that they do.”

Claire Johnson had brought along more than 20 people who take part in her Clubbercise fitness classes.

“One of the ladies in my class has just lost her mum to a stroke so we’re doing it for the Stroke Association,” said Claire, 42.

“I did it myself last year for Cancer Research so it’s a bit of a change.

“All of the girls are really excited.”

Friends Vicky Calder, 47, and Bernie Harrison, 53, both of Billingham, were doing the dip for Cancer Research in memory of a colleague at Abbey Hill Academy, in Stockton.

“It’s the first time we’ve done it, but we’ve looked forward to it for a while,” said Vicky.