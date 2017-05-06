‘I 100% agree’ - your backing for dad of Katrice Lee’s comments on missing children

Readers have backed calls by the dad of a girl who went missing more than 35 years ago that all missing children should receive the same level of publicity.

Speaking on the tenth anniversary of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, who vanished from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, Richard Lee said every missing child should have the same attention.

Richard’s daughter Katrice went missing on her second birthday on November 28, 1981 from a NAAFI shopping complex in Paderborn, Germany, where Richard, from Hartlepool, was serving as a Sergeant Major in the Army.

She was with her mother Sharon and aunt Wendy when she vanished.

Both women had taken their eye off her for seconds.

Richard said, although he in no way blames the McCanns for getting publicity for their daughter, he said such help should be available to the thousands of other children who go missing each year.

He said: “At the end of the day all they (the McCanns) are doing is what any parent is doing, they are trying to find out what has happened to their child, and I am trying to find out what happened to Katrice. But, I think we should all be using the same level playing field.”

And Mail readers in their droves said they agreed with what Mr Lee said.

Writing on our Facebook page Emma Haran wrote: “100% agree with this. All missing children should have the same amount of time and publicity spent on them.”

Carol Smith added: “Totally agree with this statement.”

Beverley Close wrote: “I 100% agree with this.”

Lesley Tunnell added: “Totally agree.”

Linda Roberts wrote: “Totally agree! You deserve better than you got!”

And Ashleigh Charlton wrote: “Should be the same no matter what, all kids fighting cancer, missing children and everything in between.”

Mr Lee had also said he was part of a campaign to have information on missing children put out to the media as soon as possible after they disappear, which now happens.

And, now, he plans to push ahead with the idea of having missing child appeals flashed up on electronic boards on motorways to alert drivers.

He said: “I will be pursuing this. The technology is there, so we should use it.”