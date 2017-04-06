'I love you' - Bradley Lowery's TV message for Jermain Defoe

Little fighter Bradley Lowery has sent a heart warming message to SAFC ace Jermain Defoe who appeared live on national TV.

The Sunderland striker was on ITV's Lorraine show this morning, talking about his special relationship with the five-year-old, who suffers from neuroblastoma.

Defoe was visibly touched as a pre-recorded message was played to him as he sat in the studio sofa.

The Blackhall youngster said: "Hi Jermaine. Hope you have a good time on Lorraine.

"Thank you for all the things you've done for me. Love you. Bye."

Jermain said: "It's difficult seeing someone so young going through something like that.

Bradley Lowery with Jermain Defoe.

"The first time I met Bradley was amazing.

"I came into the changing rooms and the mascots where there and there was this young lad who was ill.

"His energy was amazing. He was buzzing around.

"He ran over to me and jumped on my lap.

Jermain Defoe posted this picture on his Instagram account, with the words : "So lovely to meet Lorraine, really enjoyed it. A big thank you to little Bradley for the video message."

"From that instant moment, the bond started there.

"He is an amazing child.

"People talk about how he's changed me as a person."

Jermain told Lorraine he finds it hard to keep his composure and emotions in check when he meets Bradley.

He also spoke of how the heart-warming photograph came about, of he and Bradley enjoying a cuddle in his hospital bed.

"He asked them to turn the lights off and pull up the covers," Jermain added. "He just wanted a cuddle."

Lorraine told him: "I think you would be a good dad."

To which Jermain replied: "Yes, of course. It's the little things he comes out with when I spend time with him and he tells me about his girlfriend Poppy.

"At some point I would like to have a family because children are important."