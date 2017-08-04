I’m A Celebrity and X Factor star coming to Hartlepool Waterfront Festival

X Factor star and I’m A Celebrity favourite Jake Quickenden is set to add some sparkle to this year’s Hartlepool Waterfront Festival when it takes place next month.

The singer will be appearing at the free festival on Saturday, September 2.

The Whale light installation.

The fun-filled family event – taking place on Hartlepool’s scenic waterfront from noon until 10pm – will also feature Cook and Line from CBeebies, dance and music acts from the Hartlepool area, an enchanting art garden, and water-based activities provided by On Water Training.

When the sun goes down, Steven Spielberg’s cult classic 1975 film Jaws will be shown at the festival’s open-air cinema, with visitors encouraged to bring their deck chairs and popcorn to enjoy the experience.

There will also be a memorable performance from ‘The Whale’, a stunning aquatic light installation.

Speaking about his visit to the town Jake, who appeared on the 2014 series of ITV show I’m A Celebrity and in the 2012 and 2014 versions of the X Factor, said: “I can’t wait to appear at the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival.

“The festival is suitable for the entire family and I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone.”

The Waterfront Festival takes place on the site formerly known as Jacksons Landing in the heart of Hartlepool Marina and will mark the beginning of the Hartlepool Regeneration Masterplan.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The Waterfront Festival is a day-long programmer of arts, music and entertainment and there really is something for everyone to enjoy.”

For more information about other attractions at the festival and a full event schedule go to www.hartlepoolwaterfrontfestival.co.uk.