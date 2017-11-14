I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! star Jennie McAlpine pays tribute to her late Hartlepool father

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine has revealed the death of her Hartlepool father inspired her to join I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

The actress, who has portrayed Fiz Brown since 2001 in the ITV soap, is one of 10 celebrities announced for this year's show alongside ex-footballer Dennis Wise and comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

McAlpine believes her late father, Tom McAlpine, who died in March this year, would have encouraged her to enter the jungle.

She said: "I lost my dad earlier this year and that was a big thing.

"But I knew he would have told me to do it. He always told me to do stuff and he always encouraged me. He kept saying 'give it a go to find out if you are good enough or not'."

Tom, who was awarded the OBE in 2012 after working in mental health for around 40 years, founded Manchester-based Moodswings in 1999.

He often returned to home town Hartlepool so that the charity could help Hartlepool people.

McAlpine, who accompanied her father to town on occasions, also spoke of her fears of leaving her three-year-old son, Albert.

"I had to really think about this because the biggest thing is leaving my little boy," she said.

"Even the thought of it beforehand made me shudder. It's going to be his birthday whilst I am in the jungle and I spend all my time with him when I am not working on Corrie."

"Other than leaving Albert, I don't have fears," McAlpine said, adding she will "give the trials a go" as she wants to see how she will cope.

The 33-year-old soap star said she would stick up for her fellow jungle celebs if they are being bullied.

"I don't like injustice. If people are being mean I would stand up for someone but in the right way."

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! starts at 9pm on Sunday, November 19, on ITV.