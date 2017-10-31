‘I thought she would get concussion’ – Hartlepool mum’s battle for action over nightmare path

Mums on a Hartlepool housing estate are calling for action over a rough path they say is a danger to people.

The rocky road leads up to and over a bridge on open space between Bishop Cuthbert and Throston Grange Lane with steep inclines on both sides.

Mum Gail Dickson has been trying to find out who is in charge and for it to be paved over for more than a year.

It is after she filmed a video of baby daughter Tilly’s head wobbling while she went over the path in her pushchair.

The path is a popular cut through for parents including those taking children to Throston Primary School.

Gail, who is mum to 18-month-old Tilly and Toby, six, uses the path regularly to take her son to school and visit her mam.

She said: “The path leading to and from the bridge is absolutely horrendous. It is like going up the side of a mountain with a pushchair.

“It hasn’t even been tarmacced. I have a video of me pushing Tilly when she was a baby and her head was wobbling all over.

“I thought she would end up with concussion.”

Gail, 39, a nurse, has raised the issue with Hartlepool Borough Council, Bishop Cuthbert developer Persimmon Homes and the former Bishop Cuthbert Residents Association without success.

She added: “The grass gets cut and there are benches so somebody owns it.

“We pay £180 a month for council tax and they can’t even fix this small piece of path.

“I have seen lots of people struggling with pushchairs. My 65-year-old mother now has to walk up and down it in the winter and dark nights. I’m so angry.”

Gail’s son Toby also fell off his bike recently.

Gemma McIver, 27, mum to Teddy, one, and Charlie, six, said: “Everybody goes through that way otherwise they have to go all the way round Merlin Way which would take forever.

“If they made it a right of way I can’t understand why it has not been made safe.

“If the kids fall off their bike or anything they are landing on rocks sticking out right out the ground.”

She and Gail said it goes against the efforts of schools to encourage children to walk to school.

A Hartlepool council spokesman said: “The public open space between Bishop Cuthbert and Throston Grange Lane, including the path, is privately owned but is in the process of being transferred to the ownership of the Council to be maintained as public open space.

“Once that transfer process has been completed – which is expected to be within the next few weeks – we will carry out a full inspection of the path to enable us to decide on the future maintenance of it.”