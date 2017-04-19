Iain Wright will not stand for re-election as Hartlepool MP

Hartlepool's Labour MP Iain Wright has said he will not be standing as a candidate in the general election.

The politician, who was first elected 13-years-ago, has released a statement saying he won't be running for re-election in the June 8 vote.

He said: "I do not intend to stand again to become Member of Parliament for Hartlepool.

"It has been an enormous privilege to serve my home town in Parliament.

"I have now been an MP for nearly a third of my life.

"I would like to thank my constituents for giving me the honour of allowing me their Member of Parliament since 2004."

