Ian bags a huge prize for Hartlepool charity event

Top-notch support is continuing to pour in for a Hartlepool man’s charity efforts.

Ian Young is planning a day of music at the Staincliffe Hotel in Seaton Carew on Saturday and he’s had wonderful support for the packed day of entertainment.

The latest backing came from two of the people behind the musical All Or Nothing which recently came to the Forum Theatre in Billingham.

Carol Harrison and Charles Ledigo offered two VIP tickets for a show which is coming to Sunderland as well as a meal for two, champagne reception, a chance to meet the cast, and memorabilia.

The super prize will be up for offer in an auction.

That’s a new addition to the event which also includes the chance to win a scooter in a raffle.

The day of music starts at 1pm, continues until late, and will raise money for the Pansies breast cancer support group charity as well for the chemotherapy unit.

Ian said: “The town is really getting behind this and I think it is going to be a fantastic event which I know will raise a lot of money for these two causes.”

Determined Ian, who spends most of his spare time fundraising for charity, said he was holding the event because three friends had gone through breast cancer and he wanted to support worthy causes in their honour.

There will be 26 bands - including another addition The Arrival - numerous DJs and a raffle for a full size custom Vesta scooter.

Tickets are £6 for the full day and people can come and go as they please as long as they keep their wristband, said Ian who works as a shift supervisor for a Stockton firm.

He added: “Ticket sales are going really well and we have sold around 600, but we can go up to 700.”

The event, presented by In Crowd Promotions, is admission by ticket entry only. There will be no payment taken on the door.

Tickets are available online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/venue/EJKLIE.

Ian featured in the Mail earlier this year when he held another charity night, supported by scooter clubs, to raise money for the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia.