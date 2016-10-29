Ice blue denims from City Stylish - and more of your Hartlepool memories

Love is in the air for the old shops of Hartlepool - and so is the aroma of freshly baked buns.

We asked for your memories of the shops we’ve loved and lost and you came forward in style.

1960s: Binns corner, Stockton Street, and in the foreground the Hartlepool Mail car park. A very different scene from today's busy junction.

More than 18,000 of you spotted our stories on social media, asking for your recollections of the places you loved to visit to spend your money.

One particular favourite was Balmers, the bakery on Murray Street and it seems to have been a real hit with children.

Aly McLean commented: “Loved balmers when I was a kid... used to queue up every Saturday with my dad for their pies... they would always give us kids a warm bun.. the smell was lovely. ...Memories.”

Gwyneth Ferries said: “We lived round the corner in Derwent Street. LOVED it when mam sent us to Balmers for a dozen buns ( proper bread buns in those days) . Us kids were always given a warm bun to eat on the way home, yummy. Balmers buns, real pat butter from Sneads( corner of derwent street and Lowthian road,) ham , and either pease pudding, or, my favourite, sandwich spread! Blimey, mouth is watering now...lol, xxx”

The comments just kept on coming. Here are some more.

Gill Watts: “We had a shop over the road from them queues down the street used to queue every saturday for hot buns allways got a hot bun to eat free xx”

John Tetlow: “Happy days, queued daily for my mam.I lived just round the corner in Morton St ,those lovely smells wafting everywhere.”

Ann Webb: “Bob balmer was my uncle I loved sitting in his little office.” “And aunt Hilda ( bob’s wife) would bring a massive tray of pies bread and iced buns to our house every Wednesday afternoon.”

A hat sale in Binns but which year is this?

Julie Walker: “Best pies and buns ever.”

Andrew Dunn: “God I remember them buns from the bakery, best ever.

Janice Boyle: “Another Saturday morning special was hot pease pudding and duck with gravy from Wealands butchers further along Murray Street.”

But it wasn’t just the bakeries which brought back memories.

York Road in the 1950s with Frank Wright's toy shop in the foreground at the junction of York Road and South Road. Opposite is the wool shop 'Unity House' and Argosy shoe shop and Duncans.

You loved Binns, Blacketts, Bretts, Goodall and Lewis, Mendoza (one reader Sandra Hunter treated herself to a coat there after passing her driving test), Frank Wrights, Argosys, Unity House, and Boansons in Church Street.

What about Whittakers or City Stylish (best place to get ice blue denims, said one reader).

There was ROCOL, Sports kit, Scorers, Robinsons, Knights, Waltons pet shop, Macs Magic, Crowthers Corner and many more besides.

The York Road shops in times gone by.