Ice warning to drivers on North East roads

Drivers are being urged to take extra care this morning, as the cold snap continues.

The Met office has issued a weather warning for the North East until 10am, which says icy patches are expected to form on untreated surfaces early today, especially where there are sleet and snow showers.

"There is a chance of locally difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements and cycle paths are also possible," the warning said.

"In addition, sleet and snow showers will be running in from the North Sea, potentially causing localised wash-off where roads have been treated."