Immigration project launched in Hartlepool to increase tolerance

A project has been launched aimed at promoting the positive impact that immigration has had on Hartlepool.

People are being invited to get involved in a photography project as part of a wider exploration of how immigration has shaped the town over the centuries.

It involves students from Hartlepool Sixth Form College who are keen to record the experiences of people who have come to live in the town from another part of the UK or another country, or whose relatives have moved to Hartlepool in the past or more recently.

The project is aimed at increasing awareness of what immigration has brought to the town in terms of diversity, wealth and culture.

It also aims to encourage people to value difference and be more tolerant of different cultures.

The students want people to share their stories with them and agree to have their photographs taken professionally.

The photography project is part of The Changing Face of Hartlepool, an arts and heritage initiative aimed at young people aged 13-19 which is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and supported by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Youth Support, Museums and Libraries Services.

To get involved or obtain further information contact Jo Hislop on jo.hislop@hartlepool.gov.uk or (01429) 284146.