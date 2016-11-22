Improvements are praised by Ofsted

A primary school has been judged as good with outstanding features following a visit by Ofsted inspectors.

When St Aidan’s Church of England [Aided] Memorial Primary School was last inspected in 2014 it was judged as “requiring improvement”.

But an inspection last month has praised the school’s improvement.

The latest report says: “The headteacher has driven rapid improvement in the school since her appointment.

“There is a clear direction and ambition for excellence and an understanding that nothing but the best will do in all aspects of the school’s work.”

Teaching standards are also praised: “Teachers engage pupils well with interesting, carefully planned lessons which build pupils’ knowledge and understanding progressively.

“Teaching is now good and improving and is resulting in improving outcomes for pupils.” The report, which praises the “excellent relationships between pupils and teachers”, goes on to say: “The school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare is outstanding.

“Pupils are exceptionally proud of their school and welcome visitors warmly.

“Pupils’ behaviour is outstanding. They have excellent attitudes to learning and want to do their best.”

The Ofsted report comes just days after the school received its latest RAISEonline data. The annual data, which is also backed by Ofsted, places St Aidan’s in the top 10% of the country for progress in reading, writing and maths at the end of Key Stage 2.

Lynn Chambers, headteacher at the school said: “I am delighted the Ofsted report recognises the improvement of our school and the hard work that has been going on to make that happen.

“I am proud of each and every member of staff who has played their own individual part in the improvement of our school and their tireless work to ensure each pupil receives the best education possible.

“But we won’t be complacent; I know that all governors and staff are united in a desire to improve the school further, resulting in even greater success for our pupils.”

Coun Alan Clark, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “Everyone at Saint Aidan’s should be very proud of this report that recognises the rapid improvement in the school over the past two years.

“The school is making great strides and I want to congratulate the headteacher, staff, governors, pupils and parents for their hard work and commitment.”