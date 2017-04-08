Injury puts on end to Sean Kavanagh’s stint at Hartlepool United

Sean Kavanagh’s days in a Hartlepool United shirt appear over.

The 23-year-old joined Pools from Fulham in January, before the arrival of boss Dave Jones.

Kavanagh was due to spend the entire second half of the season at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, but his stint was cut short by a hamstring strain.

The Irishman returned to Craven Cottage for treatment following his injury in the 3-1 win over Exeter at the start of March.

Technically, he could still feature, given the loan agreement has four weeks to run, but the Pools boss is realistic.

“I doubt he’ll be fit,” said Jones.

“They are the reports we have got from Fulham.

“Given he played a lot of games, which he wasn’t used to, his problems are fatigue-related.

“They did not want to risk any further damage to the affected muscle.

“It’s not our call about Sean, it’s down to Fulham.

“It’s similar to Andrew Nelson at Sunderland, it’s their call [if they go back and stay at their club for treatment].

“If I have players out on loan who come back injured it’s my decision whether we risk sending them back out again.

“Sometimes you have to be a little bit selfish for your own club.”

Kavanagh made a good start to the season when he played two games for Fulham in the opening weeks of the programme.

He started their EFL Cup first round win at Leyton Orient and then played more than half of their second-round upset against Premier League Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage.

He was sent out on loan in January, making his debut in the home defeat to Grimsby on the first Saturday of 2017.

On the face of it, he looks something of an unlucky charm, given he finished just one win in nine starts, but he looked the part at the back.

He was injured stretching for the ball in the win over Exeter, his departure opening the door for teenage full-back Kenton Richardson to have a good run on the side.