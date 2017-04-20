Inquest opens into death of Hartlepool woman following collision with car

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of a pedestrian following an accident with a car.
Elaine Goodwin, 63, from Hartlepool, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Bridge Road, Stokesley, North Yorkshire, earlier this month.
An inquest into her death has now opened at Northallerton Coroner’s Court.
The case was adjourned for further investigations to take place and will be resumed at a later date.
The accident took place on Sunday, April 2, at 12.25pm and involved a grey Vauxhall Astra.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
Dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Mark Mullins, in the major collision investigation team, or email mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 12170055529.