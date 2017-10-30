Inspector George Gently coming to an end after 10 years solving North East crimes

Inspector George Gently fans are set to see a satisfying ending for the series' characters when the police drama bows out after a decade on screen.

The BBC period detective series first aired in 2007 seeing the stars crack varied cases around Durham and the North East during the 1960s.

Viewers in the region have particularly enjoyed the series, seeing their favourite spots and familiar places featured in episodes.

Now it is drawing to a close with a feature-length episode entitled Gently And The New Age that will wrap up the stories associated with its main characters George Gently (Martin Shaw) and his sidekick John Bacchus (Lee Ingleby).

The final instalment was due to be broadcast in May but was delayed, with reports suggesting it was due to its proximity to the election.

It is set in 1970 as Gently is bowing out of the force.

He is approached by a covert anti-corruption police unit with one last tantalising job - investigating the cold case of a young girl who was murdered four years earlier.

When it was announced that the series was coming to an end, Shaw said the final instalment would offer a conclusion.

"It's very nice to know that something has definitively ended," he said.

"I think the audience deserves to have a proper ending - like a flourish at the end of a symphony."

The series, created by Peter Flannery and based on the Alan Hunter novels, also stars Lisa McGrillis as Rachel Coles.

:: Gently And The New Age will air on BBC One on October 30 at 8.30pm.