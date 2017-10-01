Inspirational Bradley Lowery nominated for international sports award

People have the chance to make Bradley Lowery an award winner and inspiration worldwide.

Bradley Lowery, his fight against cancer and his relationship with footballer Jermain Defoe, is a contender in this month’s Best Sporting Moment of the Year competition.

Laureus Best Sporting Moments demonstrate qualities such as fair play, sportsmanship, drama and dedication and has nominated Bradley's brave fight against neuroblastoma and the relationship he developed with Jermain Defoe.

Bradley inspired the football world and united football fans and is in contention for the Laureus Best Sporting Moment of the Year award.

The youngster, who passed away at the age of six in July after a hard-fought fight with neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer, united football fans around the world under #CancerHasNoColours.

His bravery, positivity and resilience captured the hearts of millions, not least England striker Jermain Defoe.

Bradley Lowery and Jermain Defoe.

Defoe, who met Bradley while playing for Sunderland, built up an unbreakable bond with the young boy, visiting him in hospital and at his home.

Defoe said: “Every time I stepped into the room, Brad’s face would light up, no matter what he was going through or the pain he was in.

"Each time he stood by my side as a mascot, he was always full of incredible energy.

"Brad is always in my thoughts, and I know the support he had from all of the football world meant the world to him.”

Each month, from August to December, the public can select their favourite moment on myLaureus.com, from a shortlist of six videos, chosen by the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

The five monthly winners will then go head-to- head in a final public vote, with the winner being announced at the 2018 Laureus Awards Ceremony.

Laureus Best Sporting Moments demonstrate qualities such as fair play, sportsmanship, drama and dedication, and look beyond the scoreboard or podium.

They symbolise the true values of sport and bring to life the message that sport has the power to change the world.

To view these emotional and engaging clips and VOTE for your favourite, visit myLaureus.com.

Sports fans can also send videos that they have seen and enjoyed to myLaureus.com and they will be considered for the shortlist in future months.