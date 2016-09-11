Search

Inspirational Claire Lomas finishes Great North Run in her 'bionic' suit

Claire Lomas nears the end of her five-day journey, which has seen her walk three miles a day in her robotic suit. Pic: PA.

Remarkable mum Claire Lomas today finished her five-day Great North Run challenge - walking the course in a robotic suit.

Claire, 36, was paralysed from the chest down in a riding accident in 2007, and set off on Wednesday, walking three miles a day.

Claire kisses her daughter Maisie, five, after finishing the Great North Run in her robotic suit.

The mother-of-one, from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, tackled the course wearing the ReWalk robotic exoskeleton - a body brace which allows her to move her legs using computer controls.

Since her accident, Ms Lomas has raised more than £500,000 for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation.

During her journey along the 13.1-mile course from Newcastle to South Shields, she has been be visiting local schools.

She celebrated the end of her gruelling challenge with a kiss from her greatest inspiration - daughter Maisie, five, who was waiting at the finish line.

Claire Lomas crosses the Great North Run finish line in her robotic suit. Pic: PA.

