Inspirational Claire Lomas finishes Great North Run in her 'bionic' suit

Remarkable mum Claire Lomas today finished her five-day Great North Run challenge - walking the course in a robotic suit.
Claire, 36, was paralysed from the chest down in a riding accident in 2007, and set off on Wednesday, walking three miles a day.
The mother-of-one, from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, tackled the course wearing the ReWalk robotic exoskeleton - a body brace which allows her to move her legs using computer controls.
Since her accident, Ms Lomas has raised more than £500,000 for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation.
During her journey along the 13.1-mile course from Newcastle to South Shields, she has been be visiting local schools.
She celebrated the end of her gruelling challenge with a kiss from her greatest inspiration - daughter Maisie, five, who was waiting at the finish line.